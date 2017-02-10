Protests erupt after Kyrgyzstan arrests opposition leader

In this Oct. 10, 2010, file photo, Kyrgyzstan's former Parliament Speaker Omurbek Tekebayev, the leader of Ata-Meken party, listens to a question during his news conference in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan. Kyrgyzstan has detained a prominent opposition leader on charges of fraud and corruption, claims that his supporters say are politically motivated.

