Kyrgyzstan: Showdown Deepens Between Government and Opposition

Demonstrators gathered in front of the headquarters of Kyrgyzstan's State Committee for National Security in Bishkek on February 26 to protest the detention of Omurbek Tekebayev, the leader of the opposition Ata-Meken party and President Almazbek Atambayev's most dogged and vocal opponent. Tekebayev was arrested earlier that day, reportedly on corruption-related criminal charges that critics call politically motivated.

