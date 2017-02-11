Kyrgyzstan: Local Oligarch Joins Presidential Race
A third heavyweight has entered the running in Kyrgyzstan's presidential election, setting the stage for what could become Central Asia's most eagerly ever contested democratic battle. The parliamentary faction of the Respublika-Ata Jurt party tandem on February 14 unanimously nominated wealthy businessman and former prime minister Omurbek Bababov to stand in October's vote.
