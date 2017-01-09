Kyrgyzstan: Interrogation Brings Oppo...

Kyrgyzstan: Interrogation Brings Opposition Onto Streets

The sight of large, angry crowds outside government buildings has become relatively rare in Kyrgyzstan of late, so the rally outside the headquarters of the security services on February 24 brought back some unnerving memories. Dozens of people rowdily mustered outside the State Committee for National Security, or GKNB, in protest at the marathon interrogation of a prominent opposition politician Almanbet Shykmamatov.

