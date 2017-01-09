Kyrgyzstan: Former PM to Run for President
A former prime minister in Kyrgyzstan has declared he plans to run for president in this year's election, kicking off what could shape up to be an unpredictable race in Central Asia's most vibrant political arena. Temir Sariyev said on January 4 that he will run on a platform of promoting economic development and upholding rule of law.
