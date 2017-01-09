In 2017, Kyrgyzstan to plant agricultural crops throughout 1.2 mln ha
In 2017, the planted areas of agricultural crops in Kyrgyzstan will total almost 1.204 mln ha, an increase of 9.1 thsd ha compared with 2016, declared said the First Vice Prime Minister of the Kyrgyz Republic, Muhammetkaly Abulgaziev on February 6. Also, M.Abulgaziev noted that several banks will give soft loans to agrarians to support them within the state project "Financing of Agriculture 5".
