18:30 Kyrgyzstan introduces fines for price tags in foreign currency

4 hrs ago

President of Kyrgyzstan has ratified on Thursday the amendments to some legislative acts of the Kyrgyz Republic on issues of strengthening national currency , The law is aimed at lowering the need of the population in foreign currency and to lower dollarization of Kyrgyz economy. The law imposed administrative fines of 3,000 soms and 15,000 soms on corporate executives for absent price tags on goods and for price tags in foreign currency.

Chicago, IL

