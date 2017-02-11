17:35 Kyrgyzstan marks World Day of the Sick
The World Day of the Sick annually celebrated on February 11 has been marked in Kyrgyzstan, reported the Ministry of Health of the country. Medical workers of Issyk-Kul region in this connection provided outpatient and impatient medical assistance to the population.
