17:32 Kyrgyzstan wins award for most authentic booth at tourism exhibition in Turkey

Yesterday

From January 26-29, seven tour operators from the Kyrgyz Republic participated in the Eastern Mediterranean Travel and Tourism fair in Istanbul, with support from the United States Agency for International Development , U.S. Embassy said on February 9. In partnership with the Turkish travel and media firm, Gezimanya, USAID also hosted several promotional events at the exhibition to generate additional interest in Kyrgyzstan among foreign tour operators, tourism social media bloggers and traditional media outlets. As a result, Kyrgyzstani tour operators negotiated 42 potential contracts for the 2017 summer season.

Chicago, IL

