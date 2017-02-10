17:17 North - "South Alternate Road Corridor project requires extra...
Extra expenditures on additional and unforeseen works that were not included in the agreement on the NorthSouth Alternate Road Corridor rehabilitation phase-1 amount to $55,520,000, said the Minister of Transport during the press conference on Feb.16, The Ministry of Transport and the Ministry of Finance were tasked to find additional money for the implementation of the project. The Ministries are negotiating with different donors.
