16:57 Kyrgyzstan imports 133.163 million kWh of electricity from Kazakhstan in 2016

The electricity output of "Electrical Stations" state energy company totaled 12,843.6 billion kWh at the planned 13,225.91 billion kWh or 97% of the plan, Kyrgyzstan imported 133,163,000 kWh of electricity from Kazakhstan in April-June 2016 for continued electricity supply and to save water volumes in the Toktogul reservoir.

