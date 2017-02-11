16:10 Life in rural Kyrgyzstan: Schoolgirl riding donkey 5 km to school receives presents
Schoolgirl Azima Karypbekova from Tasma village in Tyup district of Issyk-Kul region received gifts from the public association after her story appeared on Turmush that covers news from the regions of Kyrgyzstan. She studies in the third grade at school and is the youngest one in the family of 5 children .
