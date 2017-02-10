15:34 Ministry of Education and USAID...

15:34 Ministry of Education and USAID start distribution of 264,000 books to Kyrgyz schools

Monday Feb 27

On February 28, the U.S. Government, through USAID, will deliver over 600 Kyrgyz language books to five primary schools in Alamedin district, Chui region, U.S. Embassy in Kyrgyzstan said Monday. These schools will be the first of 2,150 schools across Kyrgyzstan to will receive the books.

