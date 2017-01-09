15:26 Life in rural Kyrgyzstan: Kochk...

15:26 Life in rural Kyrgyzstan: Kochkor-Ata mayor leaves post riding white horse and wearing medals

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Feb 1 Read more: AkiPress

Mayor of Kochkor-Ata town in Jalal-Abad region Kubanychbek Egemberdiyev left the office riding a white horse and wearing medals, Turmush reported. Employees of the mayor's office, deputy head of Nooken district, locals said goodbye to the ex-mayor Egemberdiyev on a white horse.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AkiPress.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Russia's Central Asian Bases Face Problems (Feb '12) Nov '15 Ainu 4
News Kyrgyzstan Risks Riling Russia with Tribute to ... (Jun '15) Jun '15 John 1
clean black dollar,euro,pound,stamp,currency (Jan '13) Dec '14 Zeitan Zurich 9
News 11:00 793 houses, 12 social facilities damaged ... (Nov '14) Nov '14 Mekong Delta Vietnam 1
News Gays fear new law will drive them out of Kyrgyz... (Nov '14) Nov '14 acc 4
News Flashmob "Kyrgyz biy" in the center of Bishkek (Jun '14) Jun '14 Charles M Greene 1
News Ethnic Uzbek refugees in the southern Kyrgyzsta... (Jun '10) May '14 Romk 44
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. American Idol
  5. China
  1. NASA
  2. Mexico
  3. Gunman
  4. Wall Street
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,150 • Total comments across all topics: 278,558,364

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC