14:59 Kyrgyzstan and Switzerland mark 25th anniversary of establishment of diplomatic relations
Switzerland's cooperation began after Kyrgyzstan became independent and joined the Swiss-led voting group at the International Monetary Fund, the World Bank and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development. This special relationship was one of the reasons Kyrgyzstan became one of the focal partners for Swiss Cooperation in Central Asia, the Embassy of Switzerland in the Kyrgyz Republic said.
