14:22 Atambayev heads to Brussels for meeting with heads of EU institutions: Head of EU Delegation

President Almazbek Atambayev will pay official visit to Brussels on February 16 to meet the heads of the EU institutions, said the Head of EU Delegation to the Kyrgyz Republic Cesare De Montis at the press briefing on Feb.9. This is the third official visit of Atambayev to Brussels. The previous trips of 2013 and 2015 years were fruitful for the strengthening the relations between the EU and Kyrgyzstan, he noted.

