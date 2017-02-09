14:22 Atambayev heads to Brussels for meeting with heads of EU institutions: Head of EU Delegation
President Almazbek Atambayev will pay official visit to Brussels on February 16 to meet the heads of the EU institutions, said the Head of EU Delegation to the Kyrgyz Republic Cesare De Montis at the press briefing on Feb.9. This is the third official visit of Atambayev to Brussels. The previous trips of 2013 and 2015 years were fruitful for the strengthening the relations between the EU and Kyrgyzstan, he noted.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AkiPress.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Russia's Central Asian Bases Face Problems (Feb '12)
|Nov '15
|Ainu
|4
|Kyrgyzstan Risks Riling Russia with Tribute to ... (Jun '15)
|Jun '15
|John
|1
|clean black dollar,euro,pound,stamp,currency (Jan '13)
|Dec '14
|Zeitan Zurich
|9
|11:00 793 houses, 12 social facilities damaged ... (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|Mekong Delta Vietnam
|1
|Gays fear new law will drive them out of Kyrgyz... (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|acc
|4
|Flashmob "Kyrgyz biy" in the center of Bishkek (Jun '14)
|Jun '14
|Charles M Greene
|1
|Ethnic Uzbek refugees in the southern Kyrgyzsta... (Jun '10)
|May '14
|Romk
|44
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC