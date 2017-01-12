14:08 17 avalanches hit almost all re...

14:08 17 avalanches hit almost all regions of Kyrgyzstan in 24 hours

Saturday Feb 4 Read more: AkiPress

Among them, 4 avalanches were recorded in Naryn region, 5 in Jalal-Abad region, 4 in Toktogul district on Bishkek-Osh road, 2 in Toguz-Toro district, 1 in Osh region and 1 in Kara-Kulja district, which killed one person.

Chicago, IL

