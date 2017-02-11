14:03 Opposition leader Omurbek Tekebayev reportedly met in Cyrpus...
Opposition leader Omurbek Tekebayev reportedly met in Cyrpus with the ousted president of Kyrgyzstan Kurmanbek Bakiyev, reported Turkish news site Haberler on February 11. Omurbek Tekebayev is the leader of the Ata-Meken party and, lately, the main political rival of incumbent President Almazbek Atambayev. Kurmanbek Bakiyev was forced to leave the country in April 2010 revolution.
