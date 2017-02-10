13:20 Atambayev meets with public ass...

13:20 Atambayev meets with public associations of families of those...

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: AkiPress

President of Kyrgyzstan Almazbek Atambayev met Monday with the representatives of public associations of families of those killed and injured in April 2010 events to discuss the current situation in Kyrgyzstan and preparations for the events dedicated to the 7-th anniversary of April 2010 revolution. The relatives of those killed and injured during the April 7, 2010 events, as well as activists who stood against looting and maintaining public order expressed their outrage over the attempts of certain politicians to avoid responsibility for their crime, reports the press service of the President.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AkiPress.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Russia's Central Asian Bases Face Problems (Feb '12) Nov '15 Ainu 4
News Kyrgyzstan Risks Riling Russia with Tribute to ... (Jun '15) Jun '15 John 1
clean black dollar,euro,pound,stamp,currency (Jan '13) Dec '14 Zeitan Zurich 9
News 11:00 793 houses, 12 social facilities damaged ... (Nov '14) Nov '14 Mekong Delta Vietnam 1
News Gays fear new law will drive them out of Kyrgyz... (Nov '14) Nov '14 acc 4
News Flashmob "Kyrgyz biy" in the center of Bishkek (Jun '14) Jun '14 Charles M Greene 1
News Ethnic Uzbek refugees in the southern Kyrgyzsta... (Jun '10) May '14 Romk 44
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. NASA
  2. Space Station
  3. Iraq
  4. Egypt
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,611 • Total comments across all topics: 279,226,570

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC