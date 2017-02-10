13:20 Atambayev meets with public associations of families of those...

President of Kyrgyzstan Almazbek Atambayev met Monday with the representatives of public associations of families of those killed and injured in April 2010 events to discuss the current situation in Kyrgyzstan and preparations for the events dedicated to the 7-th anniversary of April 2010 revolution. The relatives of those killed and injured during the April 7, 2010 events, as well as activists who stood against looting and maintaining public order expressed their outrage over the attempts of certain politicians to avoid responsibility for their crime, reports the press service of the President.

