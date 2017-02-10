13:20 Atambayev meets with public associations of families of those...
President of Kyrgyzstan Almazbek Atambayev met Monday with the representatives of public associations of families of those killed and injured in April 2010 events to discuss the current situation in Kyrgyzstan and preparations for the events dedicated to the 7-th anniversary of April 2010 revolution. The relatives of those killed and injured during the April 7, 2010 events, as well as activists who stood against looting and maintaining public order expressed their outrage over the attempts of certain politicians to avoid responsibility for their crime, reports the press service of the President.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AkiPress.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Russia's Central Asian Bases Face Problems (Feb '12)
|Nov '15
|Ainu
|4
|Kyrgyzstan Risks Riling Russia with Tribute to ... (Jun '15)
|Jun '15
|John
|1
|clean black dollar,euro,pound,stamp,currency (Jan '13)
|Dec '14
|Zeitan Zurich
|9
|11:00 793 houses, 12 social facilities damaged ... (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|Mekong Delta Vietnam
|1
|Gays fear new law will drive them out of Kyrgyz... (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|acc
|4
|Flashmob "Kyrgyz biy" in the center of Bishkek (Jun '14)
|Jun '14
|Charles M Greene
|1
|Ethnic Uzbek refugees in the southern Kyrgyzsta... (Jun '10)
|May '14
|Romk
|44
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC