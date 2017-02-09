13:00 General Prosecutor's Office blo...

13:00 General Prosecutor's Office blocks 86 websites in Kyrgyzstan...

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: AkiPress

Upon results of cooperation with the Interior Ministry and the National Security Committee, the General Prosecutor's Office brought in 13 legal statements to block websites that promote extremism, reported the press service of the Office. 86 websites were blocked for spreading the extremism and terrorism ideas in Kyrgyzstan based on the court's ruling, the statement said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AkiPress.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Russia's Central Asian Bases Face Problems (Feb '12) Nov '15 Ainu 4
News Kyrgyzstan Risks Riling Russia with Tribute to ... (Jun '15) Jun '15 John 1
clean black dollar,euro,pound,stamp,currency (Jan '13) Dec '14 Zeitan Zurich 9
News 11:00 793 houses, 12 social facilities damaged ... (Nov '14) Nov '14 Mekong Delta Vietnam 1
News Gays fear new law will drive them out of Kyrgyz... (Nov '14) Nov '14 acc 4
News Flashmob "Kyrgyz biy" in the center of Bishkek (Jun '14) Jun '14 Charles M Greene 1
News Ethnic Uzbek refugees in the southern Kyrgyzsta... (Jun '10) May '14 Romk 44
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. American Idol
  3. Gunman
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Syria
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,924 • Total comments across all topics: 278,698,940

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC