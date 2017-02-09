13:00 General Prosecutor's Office blocks 86 websites in Kyrgyzstan...
Upon results of cooperation with the Interior Ministry and the National Security Committee, the General Prosecutor's Office brought in 13 legal statements to block websites that promote extremism, reported the press service of the Office. 86 websites were blocked for spreading the extremism and terrorism ideas in Kyrgyzstan based on the court's ruling, the statement said.
