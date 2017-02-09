12:45 Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan won't have problems with irrigation water: Ambassador

The Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan to Kyrgyzstan Aimdos Bozzhigitov is sure that this year the two Central Asian countries will not have problems with irrigation water, he told Sputnik Kazakhstan. The latest statistics show that the water level in the Kirov reservoir in Kazakhstan reached 500 million cubic meters, which corresponds to its design capacity, while the Toktogul reservoir in Kyrgyzstan has 18.5 million cubic meters of water at the estimated capacity of 19 million cubic meters.

