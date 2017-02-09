12:45 Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan won't ha...

12:45 Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan won't have problems with irrigation water: Ambassador

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: AkiPress

The Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan to Kyrgyzstan Aimdos Bozzhigitov is sure that this year the two Central Asian countries will not have problems with irrigation water, he told Sputnik Kazakhstan. The latest statistics show that the water level in the Kirov reservoir in Kazakhstan reached 500 million cubic meters, which corresponds to its design capacity, while the Toktogul reservoir in Kyrgyzstan has 18.5 million cubic meters of water at the estimated capacity of 19 million cubic meters.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AkiPress.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Russia's Central Asian Bases Face Problems (Feb '12) Nov '15 Ainu 4
News Kyrgyzstan Risks Riling Russia with Tribute to ... (Jun '15) Jun '15 John 1
clean black dollar,euro,pound,stamp,currency (Jan '13) Dec '14 Zeitan Zurich 9
News 11:00 793 houses, 12 social facilities damaged ... (Nov '14) Nov '14 Mekong Delta Vietnam 1
News Gays fear new law will drive them out of Kyrgyz... (Nov '14) Nov '14 acc 4
News Flashmob "Kyrgyz biy" in the center of Bishkek (Jun '14) Jun '14 Charles M Greene 1
News Ethnic Uzbek refugees in the southern Kyrgyzsta... (Jun '10) May '14 Romk 44
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Gunman
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Mexico
  2. Iran
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Tornado
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,164 • Total comments across all topics: 278,730,316

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC