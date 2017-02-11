12:34 Kyrgyzstan to switch to digital broadcasting fully in 3 months
Three months left before completely switching to the digital broadcasting, said Deputy Prime Minister Mukhammetkalyi Abulgaziyev during the meeting of the State Commission on Transition to Digital Broadcasting on February 13, reports "We need to solve the list of problems during this period. Considering this, all the ministries and authorities involved in the process of the program implementation must make the maximum efforts to perform the mission disconnection from the analog broadcasting on May 15 and switching to the digital one," said Abulgaziyev.
