12:01 State Registration Service chief faces corruption allegations

Thursday Feb 9

General Prosecutor's Office of Kyrgyzstan made a submission February 9 to the Prime Minister to sack the Chairman of the State Registration Service Tayirbek Sarpashev. According to the GKNB, the reason for the move was the order of Sarpashev given to the Bishkek city management of land and registration of rights to real estate to execute the ruling of court as of 25 June 2014 to lift an attachment of property of Ulyana Pak, a trustee of Maxim Bakiyev, son of the ousted President Kurmanbek Bakiyev.

Chicago, IL

