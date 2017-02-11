11:58 State Registration Service chief seeks 1-month suspension amid corruption allegations
Chairman of the State Registration Service Tayirbek Sarpashev has applied to the Prime Minister with the request to suspend him from office for 1 month until the commission set up to study legality of registration of title to Maksim Bakiyev's property completes its job, Sarpashev denied any wrongdoing and vowed to protect the innocence of the Registration Service within the Constitution of Kyrgyzstan. He asked the media to be careful while covering the case, and said the Registration Service is not entitled to either arrest, or lift an attachment of property.
