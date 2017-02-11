11:46 Prime Minister necessitates measures to launch 2nd phase of...
Launching the 2nd phase of the Issyk-Kul sustainable development project takes too long, this question must be addressed as soon as possible, said the Prime Minister Sooronbai Jeenbekov during the meeting of the Government on Feb.9. "It rises the question why the Ministry of Finance was designated as the main performer of the work. I think that the State Agency for Architecture, Construction, Housing and Communal Services suits more for the imposed duties," he added.
