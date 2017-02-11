11:46 1 killed, 4 hurt in car acciden...

11:46 1 killed, 4 hurt in car accident on Bishkek-Osh road

Thursday Feb 9

One person died and four others were wounded in a car accident on Bishkek-Osh highway, reported the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Kyrgyzstan. The incident occurred in Kara-Kul town of Jalal-Abad region.

Chicago, IL

