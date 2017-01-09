11:04 Life in rural Kyrgyzstan: Villa...

11:04 Life in rural Kyrgyzstan: Villagers in Issyk-Kul can't stand vodka anymore

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: AkiPress

Issyk-Kul region's Ornok villagers decided to ban sale of alcohol in the village and collected money to buy out all the remaining drinks in the local stores to pour them out into ditch, reports Turmush regional news service. Locals told Turmush that they buy out alcohol from 10 stores for 26,555 soms on February 3 in a demonstration to pour them out into ditch.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AkiPress.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Russia's Central Asian Bases Face Problems (Feb '12) Nov '15 Ainu 4
News Kyrgyzstan Risks Riling Russia with Tribute to ... (Jun '15) Jun '15 John 1
clean black dollar,euro,pound,stamp,currency (Jan '13) Dec '14 Zeitan Zurich 9
News 11:00 793 houses, 12 social facilities damaged ... (Nov '14) Nov '14 Mekong Delta Vietnam 1
News Gays fear new law will drive them out of Kyrgyz... (Nov '14) Nov '14 acc 4
News Flashmob "Kyrgyz biy" in the center of Bishkek (Jun '14) Jun '14 Charles M Greene 1
News Ethnic Uzbek refugees in the southern Kyrgyzsta... (Jun '10) May '14 Romk 44
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. American Idol
  5. NASA
  1. Gunman
  2. China
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,171 • Total comments across all topics: 278,611,925

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC