11:04 Life in rural Kyrgyzstan: Villagers in Issyk-Kul can't stand vodka anymore

Issyk-Kul region's Ornok villagers decided to ban sale of alcohol in the village and collected money to buy out all the remaining drinks in the local stores to pour them out into ditch, reports Turmush regional news service. Locals told Turmush that they buy out alcohol from 10 stores for 26,555 soms on February 3 in a demonstration to pour them out into ditch.

