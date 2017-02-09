11:04 Five villages provided with drinking water in 2016: Agency

11:04 Five villages provided with dri...

Five villages provided with drinking water in 2016: Agency

Five villages in rural Kyrgyzstan were provided with drinking water in 2016, according to the State Agency for Architecture, Construction, Housing and Communal Services under the Government of the Kyrgyz Republic. 39 villages were provided with drinking water during the period of 2013-2016 as part of the national sustainable development strategy for 2013-2017.

Chicago, IL

