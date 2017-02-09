10:05 Heavy snowfall blamed for colla...

10:05 Heavy snowfall blamed for collapse of rooftops of 11 houses and ...

Read more: AkiPress

The rooftops of 11 houses in Aksyi and Ala-Buka districts of Jalal-Abad region were damaged under the weight of heavy snowfall, reported the Ministry of Emergency Situations. Excessive snow fell in the district on Feb. 3-4.

Chicago, IL

