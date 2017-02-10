10:02 Astana sends note to Bishkek ov...

10:02 Astana sends note to Bishkek over Atambayev's comments to Euronews

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Feb 21 Read more: AkiPress

Charge d'Affaires of Kyrgyzstan Kainarbek Toktomushev was invited to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan on Feb.21. Deputy Foreign Ministry of Kazakhstan Galymzhan Koishybayev handed over to Toktomushev a note that expresses "surprise and disagreement with Kyrgyz President's comment as of February 17" given in the interview with Euronews.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AkiPress.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Russia's Central Asian Bases Face Problems (Feb '12) Nov '15 Ainu 4
News Kyrgyzstan Risks Riling Russia with Tribute to ... (Jun '15) Jun '15 John 1
clean black dollar,euro,pound,stamp,currency (Jan '13) Dec '14 Zeitan Zurich 9
News 11:00 793 houses, 12 social facilities damaged ... (Nov '14) Nov '14 Mekong Delta Vietnam 1
News Gays fear new law will drive them out of Kyrgyz... (Nov '14) Nov '14 acc 4
News Flashmob "Kyrgyz biy" in the center of Bishkek (Jun '14) Jun '14 Charles M Greene 1
News Ethnic Uzbek refugees in the southern Kyrgyzsta... (Jun '10) May '14 Romk 44
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. Mexico
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Iraq
  3. Libya
  4. North Korea
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,194 • Total comments across all topics: 279,177,942

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC