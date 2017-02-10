10:02 Astana sends note to Bishkek over Atambayev's comments to Euronews
Charge d'Affaires of Kyrgyzstan Kainarbek Toktomushev was invited to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan on Feb.21. Deputy Foreign Ministry of Kazakhstan Galymzhan Koishybayev handed over to Toktomushev a note that expresses "surprise and disagreement with Kyrgyz President's comment as of February 17" given in the interview with Euronews.
