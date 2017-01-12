09:36 Kyrgyz girl severeley beaten up for refusing to do prostitution in Turkey comes out of coma
A 22-year-old Kyrgyzstan national, who was beaten up and left on the roadside in Antalya for refusing to do prostitution, came out of coma, reports haberler.com. She left for Antalya to work as a waitress.
