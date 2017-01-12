09:21 National Security Committee questions former Prosecutor General Aida Salyanova

MP Aida Salyanova was questioned at the National Security Committee in the evening on February 1 as she is facing the power abuse charges after the scandal around the renewal of the Bakiyev family lawyer Alexey Yeliseyev's lawyer license back in 2010 when Salyanova was an Acting Justice Minister. Salyanova was at the GKNB for more than 4 hours.

