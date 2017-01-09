Uzbekistan completes copper mine expansion project
News selected on topics and regions - oil and gas, business, politics, IT, the South Caucasus, the Caspian Sea region, Central Asia Ranking of the Azerbaijani banking sector Uzbekistan's Almalyk Mining and Metallurgical Combine has completed a project worth $75.2 million to expand its main source of raw material - the Kalmakyr copper-porphyry deposit, a representative of the AMMC told Trend. The project envisaged involving the non-registered ores of the quarry, making it possible to increase the volume of ore processing by 4 million tons annually and bringing the total copper enrichment capacity of the AMMC to 40.2 million tons per year.
