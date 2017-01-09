Turkish cargo plane crashes near Bishkek

Turkish cargo plane crashes near Bishkek

A cargo plane on a flight from Hong-Kong has crashed near Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, the coutry's Emergency Ministry reported. According to the ministry, the flight has belonged to a Turkish company.

