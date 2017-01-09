Putin Offers Condolences To Kyrgyzsta...

Putin Offers Condolences To Kyrgyzstan's President Over Plane Crash Near Bishkek

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: Malaysian National News Agency

Russian President Vladimir Putin has expressed condolences to his Kyrgyz counterpart, Almazbek Atambayev, over the plane crash near Bishkek's airport that killed at least 37 people, the Kremlin press service reported on Monday, according to Russia's TASS news agency. "The head of the Russian state noted in his cable that Russia shares the pain and anguish of the friendly people of the Kyrgyz Republic," the press service said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Malaysian National News Agency.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Russia's Central Asian Bases Face Problems (Feb '12) Nov '15 Ainu 4
News Kyrgyzstan Risks Riling Russia with Tribute to ... (Jun '15) Jun '15 John 1
clean black dollar,euro,pound,stamp,currency (Jan '13) Dec '14 Zeitan Zurich 9
News 11:00 793 houses, 12 social facilities damaged ... (Nov '14) Nov '14 Mekong Delta Vietnam 1
News Gays fear new law will drive them out of Kyrgyz... (Nov '14) Nov '14 acc 4
News Flashmob "Kyrgyz biy" in the center of Bishkek (Jun '14) Jun '14 Charles M Greene 1
News Ethnic Uzbek refugees in the southern Kyrgyzsta... (Jun '10) May '14 Romk 44
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. South Korea
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Gunman
  1. Iran
  2. Michael Jackson
  3. Syria
  4. General Motors
  5. Saudi Arabia
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,080 • Total comments across all topics: 277,981,907

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC