Putin Offers Condolences To Kyrgyzstan's President Over Plane Crash Near Bishkek
Russian President Vladimir Putin has expressed condolences to his Kyrgyz counterpart, Almazbek Atambayev, over the plane crash near Bishkek's airport that killed at least 37 people, the Kremlin press service reported on Monday, according to Russia's TASS news agency. "The head of the Russian state noted in his cable that Russia shares the pain and anguish of the friendly people of the Kyrgyz Republic," the press service said.
