New Study Ranks Dentist as Best Job of 2017

Senator Fischer discussed the Senate's passage this week of the resolu... -- In 1963, Martin Luther King Jr. said in a sermon: "The ultimate measure of a man is not where he stands in moments of comfort and convenience, but where he... - A cargo plane operated by ACT airlines crashed near the capital of Bishkek in Kyrgyzstan, killing 33 people, authorities announced on Monday.The ... Tom Burrus, president of Burrus Hybrids, a seed corn, soybean and alfalfa marketer in the Midwest, believes the merger of Dow and DuPont is good for American agriculture.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KNEB-AM Scottsbluff.