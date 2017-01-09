Local EU Statement on a crash of a cargo plane in the village of Dacha Suu, Kyrgyz Republic
Bishkek, Jan. 16 / Kabar /. The European Union Delegation to Kyrgyz Republic issued the following statement in agreement with the EU Heads of Missions: "We have learned with deepest regret about the tragic plane crash that took place today in the village of Dacha Suu, causing the loss of many lives, including children.
Start the conversation, or Read more at UAport.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Russia's Central Asian Bases Face Problems (Feb '12)
|Nov '15
|Ainu
|4
|Kyrgyzstan Risks Riling Russia with Tribute to ... (Jun '15)
|Jun '15
|John
|1
|clean black dollar,euro,pound,stamp,currency (Jan '13)
|Dec '14
|Zeitan Zurich
|9
|11:00 793 houses, 12 social facilities damaged ... (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|Mekong Delta Vietnam
|1
|Gays fear new law will drive them out of Kyrgyz... (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|acc
|4
|Flashmob "Kyrgyz biy" in the center of Bishkek (Jun '14)
|Jun '14
|Charles M Greene
|1
|Ethnic Uzbek refugees in the southern Kyrgyzsta... (Jun '10)
|May '14
|Romk
|44
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC