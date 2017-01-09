Local EU Statement on a crash of a ca...

Local EU Statement on a crash of a cargo plane in the village of Dacha Suu, Kyrgyz Republic

Bishkek, Jan. 16 / Kabar /. The European Union Delegation to Kyrgyz Republic issued the following statement in agreement with the EU Heads of Missions: "We have learned with deepest regret about the tragic plane crash that took place today in the village of Dacha Suu, causing the loss of many lives, including children.

Chicago, IL

