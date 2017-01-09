Kyrgyzstan ministry says cargo plane ...

Kyrgyzstan ministry says cargo plane crash kills 37

At least 37 people were killed after a cargo plane crashed in a residential area in the central Asian country of Kyrgyzstan. Debris fell onto and inside homes when it crash into the village.

