How often do planes fall on houses?

Tuesday Jan 17

On 16 January 2017 a cargo plane flying from Hong Kong to Istanbul crash landed just outside the main airport for Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan. As well as all four crew members, at least 33 people on the ground were killed .

Chicago, IL

