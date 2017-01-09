Daily Press Briefings : Daily Press B...

Daily Press Briefings : Daily Press Briefing - January 17, 2017

Tuesday Read more: State Department

We want to extend, on behalf of the State Department of the United States, our deepest condolences to the families and friends of those who were killed and injured in a plane crash I'm sorry Sunday outside Bishkek. We, of course, stand with the people of the Kyrgyz Republic as they observe a national day of mourning, and we offer our support to the government as they recover from this tragedy.

Chicago, IL

