A Kyrgyz firefighter inspects a plane crash site outside Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, Monday, Jan. 16, 2017. A Turkish Boeing 747 cargo plane crashed just outside the Manas airport Monday morning killing people in the residential area adjacent to the Manas airport as well as those on the plane.

Chicago, IL

