18:05 Financial intelligence service chief appointed
Former Chairman of the State Service for Combating Economic Crimes, Aibek Kadyraliyev, was appointed as the Chairman of the State Financial Intelligence Service of the Kyrgyz Republic, PM Sooronbai Jeenbekov decreed on January 10, During his career, Kadyraliyev has also served as chief economist of the National Bank of Kyrgyzstan, economic consultant at the Kumtor Operating Company, OSCE Adviser for Economic Affairs, Advisor to the Chairman of the National Bank of Kyrgyzstan, and head of the department of financial and economic analysis and monitoring of the President's Administration.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Russia's Central Asian Bases Face Problems (Feb '12)
|Nov '15
|Ainu
|4
|Kyrgyzstan Risks Riling Russia with Tribute to ... (Jun '15)
|Jun '15
|John
|1
|clean black dollar,euro,pound,stamp,currency (Jan '13)
|Dec '14
|Zeitan Zurich
|9
|11:00 793 houses, 12 social facilities damaged ... (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|Mekong Delta Vietnam
|1
|Gays fear new law will drive them out of Kyrgyz... (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|acc
|4
|Flashmob "Kyrgyz biy" in the center of Bishkek (Jun '14)
|Jun '14
|Charles M Greene
|1
|Ethnic Uzbek refugees in the southern Kyrgyzsta... (Jun '10)
|May '14
|Romk
|44
