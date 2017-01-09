18:05 Financial intelligence service chief appointed

Former Chairman of the State Service for Combating Economic Crimes, Aibek Kadyraliyev, was appointed as the Chairman of the State Financial Intelligence Service of the Kyrgyz Republic, PM Sooronbai Jeenbekov decreed on January 10, During his career, Kadyraliyev has also served as chief economist of the National Bank of Kyrgyzstan, economic consultant at the Kumtor Operating Company, OSCE Adviser for Economic Affairs, Advisor to the Chairman of the National Bank of Kyrgyzstan, and head of the department of financial and economic analysis and monitoring of the President's Administration.

