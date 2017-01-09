17:49 Issyk-Kul authorities meet with...

17:49 Issyk-Kul authorities meet with Karakol protesters opposing...

Read more: AkiPress

First deputy governor of Issyk-Kul region Damir Monoldorov met with the residents of Karakol protesting against the law introducing fines for renting apartments for several hours and days today, reports Turmush. During the meeting, the protesters proposed to make amendments to the law taking into account the peculiarities of Issyk-Kul region.

Chicago, IL

