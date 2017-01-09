17:17 Whooper swans flew to Issyk-Kul...

17:17 Whooper swans flew to Issyk-Kul lake for wintering

Read more: AkiPress

"Initiative Archa" public fund executive director Dmitry Vetoshkin shared the photos of swans he took on the Issyk-Kul lake. According to Dmitry, the birds captured on the photo are whooper swans and mute swans that migrated to Issyk-Kul for the winter.

Chicago, IL

