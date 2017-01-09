16:52 Infamous singer from Osh faces ...

16:52 Infamous singer from Osh faces up to 7 years in prison for kicking police officer in the face

Osh city police department said it concluded inquiry into the criminal case of Osh singer Altynai Jainakova, infamous for a scandal video showing her kicking a police officer in the face wearing high heels while also being drunk, according to police. Jainakova was probed for "hooliganism committed with resistance to a representative of authority or of the public carrying out their duties with regard to the maintenance of public order" .

Chicago, IL

