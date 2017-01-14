16:05 Employees of Naryn, Issyk-Kul r...

16:05 Employees of Naryn, Issyk-Kul regions ready to transfer one-day salary for air crash victims

Read more: AkiPress

The law enforcement officers of Naryn region and employees of Jeti-Oguz district of Issyk-Kul region decided to transfer their one-day salary to those affected as a result of the cargo plane crash in Dacha-Suu village of Chui region, reports Turmush.

