15:41 President Atambayev signs decre...

15:41 President Atambayev signs decree on granting citizenship to former Tajikistanis

Thursday Jan 5

President of Kyrgyzstan Almazbek Atambayev signed the decrees on granting citizenship of the Kyrgyz Republic and renunciation of citizenship of the Kyrgyz Republic, according to the official website of the President.

Chicago, IL

