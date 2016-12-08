13:28 Twitter users publish photo of passport of Kyrgyz citizen...

13:28 Twitter users publish photo of ...

Twitter users publish photo of passport of Kyrgyz citizen

Turkish Twitter users posted and retweeted a photo of alleged passport of Kyrgyz citizen identified as "Iakhe Mashrapov" who "could be the suspected Istanbul night club shooter" who is still at large since January 1, the photo was not confirmed by the Kyrgyz authorities. Kyrgyz state registration authorities were not immediately available to confirm/reject the validity of the passport seen in the photo.

