13:27 4-magnitude earthquake recorded on Kyrgyz-Tajik border

Thursday Jan 5

A 4-magnitude earthquake has been registered in Kyrgyzstan on January 4 at 8:19 pm local time, reports the Seismology Institute of the National Academy of Sciences of the Kyrgyz Republic. The quake was centered on the border of Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan, 25 km south-west of Achyk-Suu village, 27 km south-east of Shibe village, 135 km south-west of the city of Osh.

Chicago, IL

