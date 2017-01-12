Prime Minister, interim President of South Korea Hwang Kyo-ahn congratulated President of Kyrgyzstan Almazbek Atambayev on the 25th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Kyrgyzstan and South Korea. Hwang Kyo-ahn in the congratulatory telegram noted that since the establishment of diplomatic relations in 1992, friendly cooperation between the two countries has developed consistently in all spheres including politics, economy, society, and culture.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AkiPress.