12:32 South Korean interim leader congratulates Atambayev on 25th anniversary of diplomatic relat...
Prime Minister, interim President of South Korea Hwang Kyo-ahn congratulated President of Kyrgyzstan Almazbek Atambayev on the 25th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Kyrgyzstan and South Korea. Hwang Kyo-ahn in the congratulatory telegram noted that since the establishment of diplomatic relations in 1992, friendly cooperation between the two countries has developed consistently in all spheres including politics, economy, society, and culture.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Russia's Central Asian Bases Face Problems (Feb '12)
|Nov '15
|Ainu
|4
|Kyrgyzstan Risks Riling Russia with Tribute to ... (Jun '15)
|Jun '15
|John
|1
|clean black dollar,euro,pound,stamp,currency (Jan '13)
|Dec '14
|Zeitan Zurich
|9
|11:00 793 houses, 12 social facilities damaged ... (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|Mekong Delta Vietnam
|1
|Gays fear new law will drive them out of Kyrgyz... (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|acc
|4
|Flashmob "Kyrgyz biy" in the center of Bishkek (Jun '14)
|Jun '14
|Charles M Greene
|1
|Ethnic Uzbek refugees in the southern Kyrgyzsta... (Jun '10)
|May '14
|Romk
|44
